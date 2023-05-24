Mulberry Court waved off Jean Doughty to go and see her great-grandson, Ricky Doughty marry his bride Becky Taylor at York Registry Office.

Jean was worried she wouldn't be able to attend the ceremony as she really didn’t think it would be possible, so everyone breathed a sigh of relief when the big day came and she was able to go thanks to the help of the staff.

Staff at the home rallied round to get Jean wedding ready, sorting out her button hole, doing her nails and getting her hair done at the in-house salon.

Jean said it was the "best thing ever" to be able to surprise her great grandson and be part of his big day.

General manager at Mulberry Court, Rachael Moss, said: “It has been the most wonderful day, we have all been in tears – it was just fabulous for Jean to see them both and to take part in the wedding party.

"We all raised a glass to toast the happy couple when she got back and told us all about it. She had the most amazing time."

Jean with her family ready to drive to the wedding in the home’s minibus (Image: Supplied)

She was chauffeur-driven with her family in the home’s minibus to make sure she arrived in good time. Jean and her family said they could not have been more grateful for all that the staff did to make sure she had the best possible day.

After returning from the wedding, Jean said: “I was just so happy to see my great grandson and his beautiful fiancée married, they both looked an absolute picture.

"I wish them both a long and happy life together, I’m delighted I was able to share in their big day and I got a front row seat. It was absolutely wonderful, a dream come true.”

Jean and her husband Harry will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary this year and the family said they are so proud and cannot wait to celebrate with them.

