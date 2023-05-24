As previous Green executive member for housing I was keen to tackle some deep-seated issues in the council’s housing services.

There is now a new five-year management plan in place. This will bring the 2,500 council homes with an energy rating under EPC C (mostly D), improving comfort and reducing energy bills.

Some of the greatest challenges, though - including far higher housings costs - are in the private rented sector. This accounts for over 18,000 of the city’s 90,000 homes, with the council owning only 7,500. Yet Cllr Douglas seems to imply that little can be done.

The council is already committed to building an evidence base on the impact on York’s housing market of the growing number of short-term holiday lets.

This work needs to progress at pace. It should also include student accommodation and shared housing (HMOs).

This will make the city ready for changes in Government legislation, make it possible to strengthen local policy on protecting long-term residential lets via a Local Plan review and support a bid to the Government (perhaps via the new Combined Authority) for powers to implement rent controls – a policy that surely York Labour should stand up for?

Denise Craghill, Green spokesperson on housing, Broadway West, York