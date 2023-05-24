So it is such a shame to see the large Welcome to York planter empty and full of weeds.

I wrote to York council in January to ask if the Parks Department might be going to weed and plant it up, but received no reply and it still looks abandoned and dispiriting!

I have to say Harrogate Council and Wetherby Council have both made super displays. York council is missing such an opportunity!

Catriona Laycock, Bardsey, Leeds