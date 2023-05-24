I visit York to see family members about three times a week and like so many other commuters, residents and all the York Races visitors stop at the traffic lights at Askham Bar.
So it is such a shame to see the large Welcome to York planter empty and full of weeds.
I wrote to York council in January to ask if the Parks Department might be going to weed and plant it up, but received no reply and it still looks abandoned and dispiriting!
I have to say Harrogate Council and Wetherby Council have both made super displays. York council is missing such an opportunity!
Catriona Laycock, Bardsey, Leeds
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel