THE air ambulance has been called to the scene of a crash near York.
The collision happened this morning (May 24) on the A19 at New Street in Selby.
Water Lane is blocked both ways and there is queueing traffic due to the accident. Traffic congestion has been described as "severe".
North Yorkshire Police said a full closure is in place at the junction with Ousegate, New Street and Water Lane.
"If possible, motorists are advised to avoid the area," a spokesperson for the force said.
The incident occurred at around 8am, which has since blocked the road.
Reports suggest a car and a pedestrian are involved - and the air ambulance has been called to the scene.
More on this as we get it.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article