The collision happened this morning (May 24) on the A19 at New Street in Selby.

Water Lane is blocked both ways and there is queueing traffic due to the accident. Traffic congestion has been described as "severe".

North Yorkshire Police said a full closure is in place at the junction with Ousegate, New Street and Water Lane.

"If possible, motorists are advised to avoid the area," a spokesperson for the force said.

The incident occurred at around 8am, which has since blocked the road.

Reports suggest a car and a pedestrian are involved - and the air ambulance has been called to the scene.

More on this as we get it.