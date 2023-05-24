North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 5.20pm last night (May 23) after reports of a crash on the A64 Eastbound in the Bilbrough area.

A service spokesman said: "Tadcaster crew attended to assist with a single vehicle road traffic collision involving a van.

"The van driver was out of the vehicle on the crew’s arrival, being checked by paramedics on scene.

"Fire and rescue crew carried out scene safety."