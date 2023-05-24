EMERGENCY crews have been called in after a crash on a major road in York.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 5.20pm last night (May 23) after reports of a crash on the A64 Eastbound in the Bilbrough area.
A service spokesman said: "Tadcaster crew attended to assist with a single vehicle road traffic collision involving a van.
"The van driver was out of the vehicle on the crew’s arrival, being checked by paramedics on scene.
"Fire and rescue crew carried out scene safety."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article