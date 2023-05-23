The news comes as Mr Johnson’s ministerial diary has revealed visits by friends to Chequers during the pandemic, Sky News reports.

The Cabinet Office has passed concerns to the Metropolitan Police and Thames Valley Police after the visits were highlighted during preparations for a public inquiry into the coronavirus pandemic.

Fantastic to call on @GregAbbott_TX in Austin. There is so much potential to expand trade links between the UK and Texas. pic.twitter.com/N0N7Oulgom — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) May 23, 2023

A spokesperson for Mr Johnson said: "Some abbreviated entries in Mr Johnson's official diary were queried by Cabinet Office during preparation for the COVID Inquiry.

"Following an examination of the entries, Mr Johnson's lawyers wrote to the Cabinet Office and Privileges Committee explaining that the events were lawful and were not breaches of any COVID Regulations."

A statement from the Metropolitan Police said: "We are in receipt of information from the Cabinet Office passed to us on 19 May 2023, which we are currently assessing. It relates to potential breaches of the Health Protection Regulations between June 2020 and May 2021 at Downing Street."

Boris Johnson's wife announces she is pregnant with third child

Carrie Johnson, the wife of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently announced she is pregnant.

Posting on Instagram, she said: "New team member arriving in just a few weeks.

"I've felt pretty exhausted for much of the last eight months but we can't wait to meet this little one.

"Wilf is [very] excited about being a big brother again, and has been chattering about it non-stop. Don't think Romy has a clue what's coming... She soon will!"

It will be the couple’s third child together as the Johnsons are already parents to Wilf and Romy.

Wilf, whose full name is Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson was their first child, born on April 29, 2020, while Romy Iris Charlotte was born on December 9, 2021.