Toulson Court, in Scarborough, has topped the list of TripAdvisor’s Traveller’s Choice ‘Best of the Best Hotels’ in the B&Bs and Inns category.

The bed and breakfast is run by husband and wife team Angela and James Rusden, who took over seven years ago.

James and Angela Rusden (Image: Toulson Court)

It boasts a five star rating on TripAdvisor, with over 2,000 ‘Excellent’ reviews.

On the recent announcement by TripAdvisor, James told The Press: “It’s absolutely fantastic news.”

The co-owner put the success down to the offering he and his wife provide for their customers.

At £95 a night for a double room, he said: “We tried to get this across – we’re just an ordinary, everyday bed and breakfast. We’re not the Ritz or the Savoy.

Toulson Court has been named the best B&B in the world by TripAdvisor for the third year in a row (Image: Toulson Court)

“If someone comes to Scarborough, they think it’s amazing for the money we offer.”

On some occasions, the hosts have gone to huge lengths to help customers.

James gave an example of a time when a customer had left Scarborough for York and got into a car crash on the way.

A double room at Toulson Court (Image: Toulson Court)

The co-owner said he down tooled and came to their aid.

“It’s going above and beyond to help people,” he said.

“I have got a car. I know the area. I can sort you out.”

Another reason was more straight forward – the food.

“We do a fantastic cooked breakfast,” he said.

Toulson Court's cooked breakfast (Image: Toulson Court)

James said the bed and breakfast champions homemade produce which go down well with guests.

A further reason for its success according to James is the location.

He praised Scarborough for its restaurants, cafes, music venues, and close proximity to places such as Whitby and York.

Read next:

Despite the bed and breakfast being a well-known name on the internet, all bookings are taken organically.

It chooses not to appear on sites such as Booking.com or Trivago and prefers to take all bookings via its own website or over the phone – which James said has kept ringing after the news broke that the bed and breakfast's world-renowned status has been maintained.

A twin room at Toulson Court (Image: Toulson Court)

Since the news broke, James said several news outlets have covered the stories including the national media.

“It’s fantastic for Scarborough,” he said.

Following Toulson Court on the list was Pousada Gaia Viva, in Brazil, and Yarra Gables, in Australia.

Toulson Court's dining area (Image: Toulson Court)

In York, the No.1 By GuestHouse hotel, in Clifton, was named in the top 10 of another category in the TripAdvisor’s Traveller’s Choice ‘Best of the Best Hotels’ award.

It placed ninth in the ‘Hottest New Hotels’ in the world category.

The lists can be viewed in full on TripAdvisor’s website.

For more information on Toulson Court, visit the bed and breakfast’s website.