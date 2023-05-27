The school half term holiday runs from Monday, May 29, to Sunday, June 4.

Here are some of the best children's activities being held in York:

At the Yorkshire Air Museum, in Elvington, children will be able to climb into the open cockpits of a selection of aircraft, including the Desert Storm Buccaneer, Harrier, Vampire, Jet Provost, and Dragonfly helicopter.

Open cockpit in Yorkshire Air Museum (Image: Yorkshire Air Museum)

The museum is also putting on sessions for children to "see and hear what it would be like to be a Second World War paratrooper" in its Dakota aircraft.

There is a £5 extra charge for both of these activities, which is paid on admission, and under fours go free.

There is also a new ‘Hidden Harriers’ trail around the museum - a free activity that starts at the half term and runs all Summer - and involves youngsters searching for letters hidden around the site.

In the City Centre, York Castle Museum, in Tower Street, has added "imagination stations" throughout the route of the museum, such as themed crafting and photo opportunities.

The museum is open every day of the half term from 10am to 5pm.

This half term also sees the return of two popular children's art workshops at Spark:York, in Piccadilly.

Professional street artists 'Art of Protest Projects' are hosting graffiti and spray paint and stencil classes for children aged seven-plus.

The children will learn the basic principles of design and play with colours, shapes, and patterns.

The classes will last 45 minutes and be held on Tuesday, May 30, and Thursday, June 1, at 10am and 11am on both days.

Also at Spark:York for younger children, Emily and Rosie from Little Pickle Creatives are back with a class to build a space rocket using junk materials, such as empty food packets and cardboard boxes, using tape, glue, and scissors.

The class is on Wednesday, May 30 from 2pm and will last for an hour.

Also at Spark, award winning children's theatre company, the Story Craft Theatre, is holding an interactive show, 'The Secret Life of a Garden'.

The show is suitable for children aged two to eight, and is held on Monday, May 29, at 1pm and 2.30pm.

The Coffee Pod, in Sim Balk Lane, is hosting bread making workshops on Wednesday, May 31, for parents and children to learn how to make plaited bread rolls.

Those attending will also be given ingredients to make more at home.

Tickets cost £5 each and can be purchased here.