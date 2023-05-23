Ms Williams, the former Chief Executive of Explore York Libraries and Archives, took early retirement last year. The Press understands she had been unwell for some time.

In a tribute released this afternoon, Explore York said: “We are profoundly saddened to learn of the death Fiona Williams. Fiona was a visionary leader who had a long and distinguished career.”

Chris Edwards, the Chair of Explore, added: “I had the privilege to work with Fiona over the last four years as we continued to refine and develop Explore.

“Fiona’s passion, commitment and vision always shone through in all that she did.

“She was looking forward to her retirement and watching Explore further develop into the extraordinary organisation she had always dreamed it would become. She will be sadly missed by all of us who knew her well.”

Ms Williams was awarded the British Empire Medal for services to libraries in the New Years honours in 2022.

She began her career as an Assistant Lending Librarian in Dorset in 1988 and had a variety of roles in libraries culminating in a move to York as Head of Libraries in 2004.

She was initially employed by City of York Council.

But under her leadership, in 2014 Explore York became the UK’s first public library mutual, commissioned by the city council but run independently and owned by its staff and the community.

Explore has since become acknowledged nationally for its innovative, experimental approach.

A ‘case study’ on the Gov.uk website says: “As a public service independent of the council, Explore has a clear voice and purpose and is able to generate greater involvement of local people in all aspects of the service, encouraging flexibility, innovation and partnership building with the community.”

READ MORE:

- NEW YEAR HONOURS: Gongs for York libraries boss and top teacher

- York libraries boss Fiona Williams on how you can access library services even during lockdown

- 'We look forward to seeing you soon' says York libraries boss

Paying tribute to Ms Williams, Jenny Layfield, the current Chief Executive of Explore, said: “We are all deeply saddened to hear about Fiona.

“She was the driving force behind the creation of Explore and was an inspiration to many of the team here.

"Professionally, she pushed boundaries, took risks and innovated. She was supportive, kind and a good listener.

"Our thoughts are with her friends and family at this time.”

Ian Floyd, Chief Operating Officer at City of York Council, said: “Fiona Williams was a passionate and dedicated champion of libraries in York over the course of nearly 20 years.

“That York’s libraries are thriving hubs at the heart of communities across York is testament to the dedication of Fiona and her colleagues.

“We will be forever grateful for Fiona’s contribution to the city and its libraries. Our thoughts and good wishes are with Fiona’s friends and family at this sad time.”

Liberal Democrat councillor Christian Vassie – who got to know Ms Williams when he was executive member for leisure and culture from 2007-2009 – added: “We were so lucky to have her in York.

“Fiona saw the big picture, loved new ideas, brought passion and enthusiasm, and believed in the value of books and of libraries.“

Among the ideas pioneered by Ms Williams and her team at Explore York were:

reading libraries

community learning

the Yorkcard cultural discount card

Under her leadership, Explore's main city centre library in Library Square also underwent a £2million revamp, funded mainly by the Heritage Lottery Fund.

The revamp, completed in early 2015, included a state-of-the-art store and reading room for the archives, a refurbished local history library and family history centre, and repairs and conservation to the library's original parquet floor and slate roof.

Fiona Williams BEM 1962 – 2023

Head of Libraries and Archives City of York Council 2004 - 2014

Chief Executive Explore York Libraries and Archives 2014 - 2022