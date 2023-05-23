A FIRE Officer was called to a property in a coastal North Yorkshire town today after reports of a dog on a roof.

The Officer was called by a member of the public to a premises in Scarborough at 11:19am this morning (May 23) after concerns over a dog on a flat roof.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said that the owner of the dog was contacted with a request to attend the property and remove the dog from the balcony.