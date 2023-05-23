A WOMAN fell from a bridge in a town near York today - and emergency services were called to the scene.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said that the Tadcaster crew responded to a female who had fallen from Tadcaster Bridge and onto the bank side at around 9am today (May 23).
The fire service crew were called to the incident by North Yorkshire Police officers.
A spokesperson for the fire service said: "First aid was given by fire crew for suspected spinal injuries prior to moving the casualty to the ambulance when they arrived."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article