A WOMAN fell from a bridge in a town near York today - and emergency services were called to the scene.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said that the Tadcaster crew responded to a female who had fallen from Tadcaster Bridge and onto the bank side at around 9am today (May 23).

The fire service crew were called to the incident by North Yorkshire Police officers.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "First aid was given by fire crew for suspected spinal injuries prior to moving the casualty to the ambulance when they arrived."