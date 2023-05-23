As The Press reported last month, Home fragrance brand Cello by Collectables is set to open in the former Game store in Church Street in the city centre.

Established in 1986 in Newcastle, Cello was founded with a shared vision of delivering 'an exceptional retail experience and crafting an enchanting collection of quality home fragrances'.

Cello's products can already be found in numerous independent and large retailers, including John Lewis, Amazon, Wayfair, and Fragrance Direct.

Managing director, David Lewis, said: "We are delighted to unveil Cello by Collectables in the heart of York.

"Our passion for retail, commitment to quality, and love for creating exceptional home fragrance experiences have driven us to establish Cello as a haven for those seeking aromatic delight.

"We have always held a special admiration for the people of York, and it has been our long-standing desire to have a store in this remarkable city.

"The warmth and charm that exude from the residents and visitors of York have inspired us to create a space where everyone can indulge in the enchantment of our bespoke scents.

"We invite everyone to join us in this exciting journey, as we celebrate our love for the people of York and share the delightful world of Cello with all who step through our doors."

The shop will employ five people and open from 9.30am – 5.30pm Monday to Saturday and 11am – 5pm on Sundays.

Stocking a wide range of home fragrance products from reed diffusers to candles and ultrasonics to stock from Joma Jewellery, Indulgence, Equilibrium jewellery, Kenji plush Puppet company, wide range of Nemesis and Puckator.

As The Press reported at the time, Game York, the video game store selling board games and new and used video games, plus consoles, controllers and collectables, closed on Thursday, September 1 last year.

At the time it said: "Thank you to everyone for your support," it said.

"Make sure to come visit us before we go!"

The news came just days after TK Maxx announced that its store in Coney Street was to close, making way for a Hard Rock Cafe.

Bon Marché's store in Goodramgate also closed earlier the same summer making way for Driffield-based Yorkshire Trading Company.