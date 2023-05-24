Here are 10 of the cheapest places in York where you can fill up your tank ahead of the late May bank holiday weekend.
It can be tricky trying to work out the best prices of fuel near to you and as the cost of living crisis continues to affect households in many ways, paying a decent price for petrol and diesel can make a difference.
The PetrolPrices app has collated the cost of fuel at a number of forecourts in the city and the prices are updated regularly - the app tells users when each price was last updated.
Some of the cheapest places for fuel in York
Cheapest places to fill up with petrol
These are the latest fuel prices at the time of writing.
Morrisons
Location: Foss Island Road, York, YO31 7UL
Unleaded: 142.7p
Asda
Location: Monks Cross, Huntington, York, YO32 9LF
Unleaded: 142.7p
BP - Jorvik SF Connect
Location: Lawrence Street, York, YO10 3EB
Unleaded: 142.9p
Shell – York Service Station
Location: Hull Road, York, YO10 3JG
Sainsbury’s
Location: Monks Cross Drive, Huntington, York, Y032 9LB
Cheapest places to fill up with diesel
These are the latest fuel prices at the time of writing.
Asda
Location: Monks Cross, Huntington, York, YO32 9LF
Diesel: 145.7p
Sainsbury’s
Location: Monks Cross Drive, Huntington, York, Y032 9LB
Diesel: 145.9p
Tesco
Location: Stirling Road, Clifton Moor, York, YO30 4XZ
Diesel: 146.9p
Tesco
Location: Tadcaster Road, Askham Bar, York, YO24 1LW
Diesel: 147.9p
Morrisons
Location: Foss Island Road, York, YO31 7UL
Diesel: 149.7p
You can find more petrol stations near you on the PetrolPrices app.
