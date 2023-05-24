It can be tricky trying to work out the best prices of fuel near to you and as the cost of living crisis continues to affect households in many ways, paying a decent price for petrol and diesel can make a difference.

The PetrolPrices app has collated the cost of fuel at a number of forecourts in the city and the prices are updated regularly - the app tells users when each price was last updated.

Some of the cheapest places for fuel in York

Cheapest places to fill up with petrol

These are the latest fuel prices at the time of writing.

Morrisons

Location: Foss Island Road, York, YO31 7UL

Unleaded: 142.7p

Asda

Location: Monks Cross, Huntington, York, YO32 9LF

Unleaded: 142.7p

BP - Jorvik SF Connect

Location: Lawrence Street, York, YO10 3EB

Unleaded: 142.9p

Shell – York Service Station

Location: Hull Road, York, YO10 3JG

Sainsbury’s

Location: Monks Cross Drive, Huntington, York, Y032 9LB

Cheapest places to fill up with diesel

Asda

Location: Monks Cross, Huntington, York, YO32 9LF

Diesel: 145.7p

Sainsbury’s

Location: Monks Cross Drive, Huntington, York, Y032 9LB

Diesel: 145.9p

Tesco

Location: Stirling Road, Clifton Moor, York, YO30 4XZ

Diesel: 146.9p

Tesco

Location: Tadcaster Road, Askham Bar, York, YO24 1LW

Diesel: 147.9p

Morrisons

Location: Foss Island Road, York, YO31 7UL

Diesel: 149.7p

You can find more petrol stations near you on the PetrolPrices app.