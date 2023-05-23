Hazel Richards set off this morning at 9.30am docking her fancy dress with the aim of competing as many laps of the walls as she could in the time to raise money for the homeless charity Restore York.

The 41-year-old, who lives in Acomb, works as a marketing and events officer for the charity and said the challenge was part of a competition among staff members to raise funds.

Restore York is a Christian charity that works to help people who are homeless.

It manages 12 houses around York that give people a private lockable bedroom, with shared communal facilities.

The aim is that people who are homeless stay at one of these houses for a period of time and then move on to find their own accommodation.

Hazel after her first lap of the walls (Image: Restore)

A spokesperson for the charity said that so far 18 people who were previously homeless have moved on from a time at Restore into their own accommodation this year.

During their stay residents take part in social activities to help them after they leave the charity’s care.

Hazel said the charity “gives people that grounding to be able to go on”.

She explained how the rise in the cost of living has meant that more people are aware of homelessness as an issue.

In addition to its 12 houses to help with homelessness, the charity also has a house in York that cares for refugees.

For her walk, Hazel said she told her friends and colleagues that if she raised over £500 she would complete the challenge dressed as a donkey.

Much to her surprise, they did it.

At the time of writing the total is £583.

Read next:

With temperatures sitting at around 20C today, Hazel’s new look did little to help with the job at hand.

She caught up with The Press shortly after 1.30pm when had completed her second lap of York’s city walls.

Hazel said people had stopped for a chat and some had even scanned the QR code attached to her chest to donate money to the cause.

“It’s been hot, but people on the walls have been very friendly,” she said.

Hazel during the walk (Image: Restore)

“I’ve had a few funny looks but also quite a lot of people stopping to say hi and ask me what I’m doing, which is great.

“It’s just great to be out there.”

Hazel was due to finish the walk at around 4pm.

To find out more about Restore York, visit: https://www.restoreyork.co.uk/

You can also keep up with the charity on social media.

To donate to Hazel’s ‘Round the walls for Restore’ challenge visit her Total Giving Page.