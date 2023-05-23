Warren and Sue Taylor, who took over the Aldwark Arms in May 2021, have heralded the arrival of chef Paul Murphy as the start of a new era for the popular inn.

Warren said: “Paul’s appointment is crucially important for the future of the Aldwark Arms. He has a superb reputation, gained over a number of years, and we are in no doubt that he will take our lovely dining pub to a completely new level in terms of the quality of our food.”

Paul Murphy’s previous experience includes building up the acclaimed Timble Inn near Otley into five-star hotel from scratch and working with legendary chef Frances Atkins at the Michelin-starred Yorke Arms near Pateley Bridge. More recently, he has won many admirers, as well as rave reviews, when he was head chef at the Crown at Roecliffe and the Wild Swan at Minskip.

“I have had such a wonderful welcome from the village and I am bowled over from the support and encouragement I am getting from Warren and Sue. I am determined to give Aldwark and the surrounding district a pub restaurant to be proud of. I am completely revamping the menu and am determined to create enjoyable and imaginative food at competitive prices. I haven’t been here long, but the reaction so far has been brilliant.

“I am aiming to replicate the success I had at the Timble Inn, which my wife and I ran from 2009 to 2014. Like the Timble, the Aldwark Arms has immense potential. This is a fabulous opportunity. Warren and Sue have given me a blank canvas. They simply want the Aldwark Arms to be at the heart of the village community and to be loved and treasured by villagers.”

The Taylors, who are originally from Johannesburg, came over to the UK so their eldest daughter could go to university here.

Sue said: “Being brutally honest, it hasn’t been the easiest of times since we arrived. The combination of Covid, the war in Ukraine and the cost-of-living crisis was challenging, while the recent closure of Aldwark Bridge has cut off the most popular route into our village.

“But we are nothing if not optimists and – with Paul on board – the future looks extremely bright. Thankfully the bridge reopens in October, in time for the busy run-up to Christmas, and we will be working incredibly hard between now and then to ensure we are on top form for the festive period.”

Warren added: “We are determined to make the Aldwark Arms the beating heart of the village again, creating an award-winning pub restaurant where the residents can enjoy a quiet pint or two and the local community feels comfortable and at home. At the same time, we want to become a destination dining venue, with Paul’s exceptional food and imaginative menus attracting food-lovers from across Yorkshire.”

The inn is currently open from Wednesdays to Sundays for lunch and dinner.