As reported earlier by The Press, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service along with North Yorkshire Police, Yorkshire Ambulance service, and the York Rescue Boat were on the scene at the incident at Ouse Bridge.

A spokesperson for the York Rescue Boat said the boat was called to the scene shortly after 11am and their volunteers worked with the fire service to assist a person from the water.

They said that their volunteers were clear of the incident by 1pm.

A City of York Council spokesperson said that Ouse Bridge was closed during the incident.

The bridge was back open as of 12.20pm.

Ouse Bridge was open after the incident (Image: Dylan Connell)

A witness on the scene told The Press that the emergency services were called to Ouse Bridge to help a person in distress.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed this and said they were requested to attend by North Yorkshire Police after a woman was sat on the parapet of Ouse Bridge on the wrong side of the railings.

A service spokesperson said fire crews from York, Acomb, Ripon, Malton, and Selby attended in addition to the fire rescue boat, which worked with the York Rescue Boat to rescue the woman from the water.

The spokesperson said the woman was left in the care of the police and ambulance service.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service Station Manager Tony Walker confirmed that the incident was “brought to a successful end”.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding,” he said.

“Excellent team effort by your 999 services.”