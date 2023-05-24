Daniel Hajdar Berisha, 33, tried to frighten the witness into not co-operating with the prosecution by claiming he would get her sacked if she didn’t withdraw her statement, said Michael Cahill, prosecuting.

The mother then kicked the witness out of the house where both were living, the barrister told York Crown Court.

“Everything changed in a day,” the witness said in a personal statement. “I lost everything, all my belongings, so he could get money for his drug use.”

At the time Berisha was facing two charges of assault and was subject to a court-ordered domestic violence protection order making him stay away from the witness after she told police how he had pressurised her into giving him £80 to buy cocaine and had assaulted her twice.

The Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, said on their own, the two assaults were not serious enough to justify a prison sentence.

But threatening a witness was.

“You must understand trying to get people to change their stories, trying to get people not to turn up at court strikes at the very heart of the criminal justice system and civil society,” he told Berisha. “Only an immediate prison sentence is appropriate.”

Berisha, of Redfern Mews, Harrogate, was jailed for six months.

He pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice and two assaults.

Mr Cahill said on November 4, Berisha came to the house where all three were living and persistently asked the witness for £80 so he could buy cocaine.

When she repeatedly refused, he pushed her over and when she stood up again, he grabbed her phone.

Knowing that he could use it to take as much as he liked from her bank account she agreed to give him £80, said Mr Cahill. Berisha left and she locked the door.

At 1am the next morning she started to receive the first of a long series of text messages and phone calls from him begging to be allowed in and claiming he had nowhere to go.

She blocked him on WhatsApp and from phoning her. She then started receiving calls from an unknown number.

Shortly afterwards, he got into the house. He tried to stop her from calling police but she successfully did so at 5.40am, said Mr Cahill.

On November 12, Berisha’s mother told the witness she was a “liar” and repeated what Berisha had told her to tell the witness.

When the witness refused to withdraw her statement, she was told to leave, said Mr Cahill.

For Berisha, Ismael Uddin said he had been stupid and had not thought about what he was doing.