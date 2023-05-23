North Yorkshire Police officers said they have seen a notable increase in horse-related theft, particularly in the Selby are.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "Incidents have included thefts of horse boxes, and burglaries from stables.

"Invest in good quality padlocks and chains for your gates and doors. Ideally padlocks with a heavy-duty hasp and staple on barn and outbuilding doors, fitted directly to the door, with two equally-spaced locks from top to bottom.

"Keep all tack and equipment in a secure, locked tack room and keep up with maintenance, as rusty or failing hinges and rotten wood are easily spotted. If possible, fit bars on tack room windows, as these are often a key entry point for thieves.

"Ensure your yard is well lit – this is a key deterrent. Consider also installing CCTV.

"Get your tack and equipment property marked. We offer regular property marking events at local retailers and can even come to your premises.

"All horses, donkeys and mules need to be microchipped by law and you should update your Passport Issuing Organisation (PIO) with the microchip number so this can be uploaded to the Central Equine Database.

"Be vigilant for anyone strangers visiting the yard and if it is a shared premises, try to make everyone aware of any known visitors."