North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was dealing with the incident on Ouse Bridge at 12pm and urged drivers to avoid the area due to heavy traffic congestion.

As of 12.20pm emergency services had left the scene and Ouse Bridge was open.

A witness on the scene told The Press that the emergency services were called to Ouse Bridge where a person was in distress.

They said the person was given help and left the scene.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service Station Manager Tony Walker confirmed that the incident was “brought to a successful end”.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding,” he said.

“Excellent team effort by your 999 services.”