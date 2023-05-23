North Yorkshire Police officers said they would like to speak to the person pictured following a burglary in Acomb on May 7, when a house was entered during the day and items were stolen.

Officers said they believe the man in the image will have important information that could help the investigation.

If you recognise him, please get in touch either by email to thomas.dennis@northyorkshire.police.uk or call us on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 1278 Thomas Dennis.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.