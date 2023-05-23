Barlby company director George Paul Kenneth Wells, 46, was spotted breaking the 30 mph limit in a van in Selby, Harrogate Magistrates Court heard.

Because of the number of points he already had on his licence, he was liable to a ban of at least six months.

He told the court he would suffer exceptional hardship because he needs to travel 30,000 miles a year to get work for his company and wouldn’t be able to do that if he was banned.

The court agreed with him and gave him three penalty points, but did not ban him.

Wells, of York Road, Barlby, pleaded guilty to speeding on Barlby Road, Selby, on May 11, 2022.

In addition to the penalty points, he was fined £160 and ordered to pay a £34 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs.

He told the court he set up his company in 2019 through a franchise and it sells and fits shutters for private homes.

He said although he employs people, he is the main person, and does a lot of travel sourcing work, getting quotes and fitting contracts.