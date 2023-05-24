David Roy Stannard, 62, urged a child to perform a sexual act when the young boy’s father went to the shops and left his son alone briefly with Stannard, York Crown Court heard.

Then the paedophile falsely accused the child of hitting him in a painful place when the father returned and the boy told him what Stannard had done.

In a personal statement from the father, the court heard how the experience had changed the boy’s personality.

When walking on his own the boy "felt someone was following him and he fears (Stannard) is going to come for him and snatch him away,” the statement said.

Stannard, who has decades of convictions including for arson, violence and dishonesty, but none for sexual matters, should have been sentenced in January.

But he went on the run to Blackpool.

Arrested by police he was brought back to York Crown Court in custody and claimed he had been the target of attacks in York.

Judge Simon Hickey revealed at the sentencing hearing that police had had no reports of attacks on Stannard in the weeks leading up to the original sentencing date.

Stannard, of Lowther Terrace, The Groves, denied inciting a child to perform sexual activity and the boy had to go through the ordeal of giving evidence.

A York jury found Stannard guilty last autumn. He admitted failure to attend court.

He was jailed for three years and one month, put on the sex offenders’ register for life and made subject to a 10-year restraining order banning him from going near the father and son or their home street.

The judge said Stannard had breached the father’s trust in him.

Speaking after the hearing, the father said the family was very glad the case was over and they could move on with their lives.

"A very dangerous manipulative man is off the streets and is now known for what he really is," he said.

"I would also like to thank North Yorkshire Police CID for all the work they put into the case and the support they provided for us along with the witness support volunteers."

Louise Reevell, for the prosecution, said when the father returned from the shops after his brief absence, the son immediately asked to speak to him.

He was upset and said he hadn’t done what Stannard had told him to do. The police were called and Stannard was arrested.

For Stannard, Glenn Parsons said the sexual offence was an “aberration”.

“He acted completely out of character,” he said.

“He was subjected to attacks both aimed at him and his property whilst this trial was going on and in the months between the conviction and sentence,” said Mr Parsons.

He had gone to Blackpool where initially he had been in bed and breakfast accommodation before becoming homeless.

“He could have handed himself in. He didn’t do that,” said the defence barrister. “His mental health sank to rock bottom. He was living on the streets until he was picked up by the police.”