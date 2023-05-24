Carla Fletcher opened the new shop, Nails by Carla Louise, in Commercial Street, Norton, last month (April).

It offers nail designs, along with waxing and tinting. It also plans to offer eyelash services in the future.

“I was just ready to get my own space and get my name on a shop,” said Carla.

“It was the best decision I have ever made.”

Carla Fletcher has opened Nails by Carla Louise in Norton (Image: Carla Fletcher)

The former Norton College student, who lives in Thixendale, found her talent for nail art during the first Covid lockdown in 2020 after admitting that she is not one to be idle.

“I am one of these people – I have got to do something.”

Carla first started practicing her designs on herself and her mum, which led to her working out of Body and Sole gym, in Malton.

She described finding her talent as an “accident” but said: “It was the best accident I could have ever made.”

Inside the new shop in Commercial Street, Norton (Image: Carla Fletcher)

Working during changing Covid restrictions and lockdowns was something that Carla found frustrating.

Since then, however, she said her confidence has continued to grow, and her job is something she looks forward to.

“I love coming to work,” she said.

Inside Carla's new shop (Image: Carla Fletcher)

Since opening her shop, Carla said business has been “mega busy” and gave thanks to everyone that has supported her so far.

“The customers I am getting are just incredible.”

She said her favourite part about having the shop is that its presence lets people know she is available.

“I was a bit tucked away before.

“I like that I am in the public eye.”

Carla's work (Image: Carla Fletcher)

She found the shop through its previous owner, Emma-Lea Stone of Just Barbering – someone who she said has supported her throughout the process.

“I couldn’t have done it without her,” said Carla.

“She’s been fantastic. She knows this shop better than anyone. She’s been supportive which I am so grateful for.”

As reported by the Gazette & Herald, Just Barbering has now moved into a new unit a few doors down.

Looking to the future, Carla said she has no plans to employ any staff, as she prefers to work alone.

“I am quite happy being on my own.

The shop offers mainly nail designs (Image: Carla Fletcher)

“I prefer a one to one with my clients. I would like to think I am very approachable.

“The plan is just to keep busy - that’s really it. Keep people in.”

Carla said her appointment book is continuing to fill up, but spaces are still available and can be booked via Nails by Carla Louise’s Facebook page or in store.

Nails by Carla Louise can be found at 5 Commercial Street, Norton.

For more information, follow the shop on social media.

Nails by Carla Louise can be found at 5 Commercial Street, Norton (Image: Carla Fletcher)