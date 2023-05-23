Although it felt a bit cooler this morning than yesterday, the temperature is expected to become warmer as the day goes on with good spells of sunshine.

Forecasters at the Met Office have not forecasted rain at all this week, despite them speculating yesterday that an isolated shower may be possible today. Thankfully, this is no longer expected to be the case.

Today's weather forecast for York (Image: Met Office)

Read Next:

Here is the weather forecast in full:

Today and Tonight (May 23):

It will be another fine and dry day with good spells of sunshine. It will feel warm with a maximum temperature of 20 °C with only light winds. This evening will also stay fine and dry with variable cloud, although it will be a cooler night than last night with a minimum temperature of 2 °C.

Tomorrow (May 24):

The early low cloud on Wednesday morning will clear and lead to another fine and dry day with good spells of sunshine, and is expected to be the warmest day this week so far. Tomorrow will be warmer than today with a maximum temperature of 22 °C with only light winds.

Outlook for Thursday (May 25) to Saturday (May 27):

It will stay a fine end to the working week and into the Bank Holiday weekend, staying dry with good spells of sunshine.