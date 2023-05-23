A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the force has received reports of cold callers in the Pickering area selling household products.

They said the sellers often claim to be ex-offenders or ex-servicemen and say that the money from any products sold will be going to a charity or to help them get back on their feet.

The spokesperson explained that door-to-door selling is not an offence itself and noted that there are many legitimate individuals who conduct business in this way but added that the sellers must have a 'Pedlar's Licence' which is acquired from the local police force.

“If someone knocks on your door and you don't know them, don't let them in and please contact us on 101,” they said.

“If they are from a legitimate organisation, they will be carrying an identification card and will be happy for you to ring their customer services department to verify they are who they say they are.”