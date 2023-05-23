Toys 'R' Us will return to the city at the WH Smith store in Monks Cross Shopping Park - five years after the last store closed in Clifton Moor in 2018.

Plans have been submitted to City of York Council to install a new Toys 'R' Us sign below the WH Smith logo in the retail park.

As part of the plan, vinyl with the Toys 'R' Us logo will be placed in the windows of the WH Smith store - which read 'Toys 'R' Us - Now open in-store'.

The WH Smith store with the new Toys 'R' Us logo installed (Image: Planning documents)

According to The Retail Bulletin, the trial, set to launch in the first half of this year, will last for 12 months - or longer if "mutually agreed".

The Bulletin said: "WH Smith will pay Toys 'R' Us a fixed percentage royalty fee based on sales revenue and costs associated with the shop-in-shops’ operating installations will be the responsibility of WH Smith.

"If successful, there may be a stage two rollout."

Products sold in the store will include toys, games and family and children related items that are typically sold by Toys 'R' Us.