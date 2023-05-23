How easy it is to make an apology for years of neglect knowing your customers will be forced to pay for the investment required to rectify a devastating problem (Water boss sorry for not 'acting quickly enough' over spills into York rivers, May 19).
Such was the hollow, condescending announcement made by water bosses regarding raw sewage which for years has been pumped into previously clean waterways.
Peter Rickaby, West Park, Selby
