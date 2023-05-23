If only there were a deposit on bottles - both glass and plastic - and on cans, litter-picking in Rowntree Park would pay for a visit to the reading café for coffee and cakes.
But were there a deposit maybe a few park users - and it is a minority - would not leave their empty (and sometimes full) bottles and cans lying on the ground.
Rose Berl, Vine Street, York
