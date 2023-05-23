It is shabby and dirty with overflowing rubbish bins.

Original York stone paving has been robbed from footpaths and the roads have third world potholes.

Dogmatic illogical traffic schemes cause unnecessary congestion and pointless vehicle security barriers disfigure the streets.

Huge out-of-scale redevelopment is rampant and entirely inappropriate shipping containers are repeatedly allowed to remain in the historic core.

Not one penny of York taxpayers’ money should be spent on pursuing a bid for UNESCO recognition.

It is an insult to long-suffering citizens and a complete waste of time and money.

Matthew Laverack, Architect, Lord Mayors Walk, York