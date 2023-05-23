A TEENAGER had to be rescued after injuring himself in York.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 10.04pm last night (May 22) to Bootham.
A service spokesman said: "Acomb crew were requested by the ambulance service to attend and assist with a teenage boy with a leg injury, who was stuck on the wrong side of a fence.
"On arrival, ambulance paramedics had managed to get to the boy and Fire and Rescue crew were no longer required."
