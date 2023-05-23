The York Rescue Boat team were called out by North Yorkshire Police at 2.08 this morning (May 23) to reports of a person in the river Ouse near Clifton Bridge in the city centre.

A spokesman for the volunteer rescuers said: "North Yorkshire Fire crews from York station and ourselves deployed boat crew team members into the water to effect a rescue.

"The casualty was handed over to Yorkshire Ambulance."

Group manager Bob Hoskins from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews from York, Acomb, Selby and Malton have rescued a woman from the river at Clifton.

"An MOD4 swift water crew member entered the water to affect the rescue."