Joe Walter Jackson, 24, repeatedly went into a room where children were sleeping, said Brooke Morrison, prosecuting.

Earlier, he had offered to change the nappy of one of the children, she said.

“The defendant reported he had been there for a number of days so was effectively living with the child,” she said.

Jackson was banned from staying or sleeping in a house where there was a child or children without the permission of the police and banned from contacting any female child under 16 under a sexual harm prevention order.

The order was imposed when he was sentenced for grooming a child and sexual communication with a child in 2020.

Defence solicitor advocate Graham Parkin said Jackson had learning difficulties and “very low IQ”. His mental health meant he had problems coping with stressful situations.

He had gone to the house "one day" before he was arrested after his own flat "was attacked. The door was smashed," said the solicitor.

An adult living in the house was aware of the court order and Jackson's previous conviction, said Mr Parkin.

Jackson, of Albemarle Road, Scarborough, pleaded guilty to breaching the sexual harm prevention order. He is currently on a community order for other breaches of the order.

Judge Simon Hickey said the easiest course would be to lock Jackson up.

However, it was not a simple case given the mental difficulties described in a medical report he had read about Jackson.

He deferred sentence for six months. He told Jackson that if he didn’t break the order again and worked with the probation service on his community order, he would receive a suspended prison sentence on his return to court on November 22.

Ms Morrison said a woman aware of the court order was surprised to see Jackson when she went to the house in April 2023. While she was there, the child with the nappy came into the room asking for it to be changed.

When Jackson offered to do so, the child shouted “no” and ran out of the room.

A kitten kept straying into the bedroom where children were asleep, and Jackson kept going into the room to get the kitten, said Ms Morrison.

Mr Parkin said Jackson had been receiving “abusive messages” via Facebook before the “attack” on his flat.

He had self-harmed and been taken to hospital.

“The social media posts are getting worse and worse,” said the solicitor advocate.

After leaving the hospital he had been unable to get into his flat and had gone to the Selby house.