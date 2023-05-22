Three people were freed from vehicles today (May 22) after a crash in a North Yorkshire village.
Fire crews from Ripon and York responded to the two-vehicle road traffic collision in Scaldhill Lane, Kirby Hill, at around 3.40pm.
A North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said that all three people were trapped in the vehicles due to their injuries.
They said that two occupants of one vehicle were freed using crew power and taken into the care of the ambulance service.
The spokesperson said that the elderly occupant of the second vehicle was assisted from the car and left in the care of paramedics after an assessment had taken place.
