A woman reported missing in York has been found safe and well, police said.

North Yorkshire Police issued an appeal for the 22-year-old earlier today (Monday, May 22) after she was last seen outside York railway station on Thursday, May 18, at 6.50pm.

She was walking away from the station barefoot, towards the bar walls, officers said.

However, in an update at 6pm today, police said the woman had been located and she was "safe and well".

 

 

 