North Yorkshire Police has reported that Kayleigh Oliver, 22, was last seen outside York railway station on Thursday, May 18, at 6.50pm.

She was walking away from the station barefoot, towards the bar walls.

CCTV image of Kayleigh Oliver (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

Earlier that evening at around 6pm, a concerned member of the public reported seeing her at Joseph Terry Grove, in York.

She was wearing a cropped black and white printed top, with a black cape over the top that has a white Chanel logo printed on it, black leggings, and carrying a small black cross-body bag.

Kayleigh has been described as white, with a medium to large build, approximately 5’4” to 5’6” tall, with very long, wavy, dark blonde hair.

CCTV image of Kayleigh Oliver (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

Police are currently carrying out enquiries to locate her but are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Officers are now asking for anyone who may have seen Kayleigh, or who has information about her whereabouts, to contact them.

Any immediate sightings of Kayleigh should be reported to 999. Any other information which would assist the investigation can be reported to the Force Control Room via 101.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number NYP-18052023-0526 when passing information.