With the dust now settled on the local elections, it only seemed appropriate to use my latest column to assess the results in York.

As is now tradition, the local elections have ushered in a new administration, with Labour taking the baton from the Liberal Democrats and Green Party.

While I would criticise the healthiness of living in a ‘one-party’ city, it should also be noted that York’s track record of never electing an administration for a second consecutive term also harms City of York Council’s long-term decision making, as parties seek short-term immediate action in order to make their impact in their limited four-year term.

Despite having many fundamental differences, there were many shared aspirations for our city within both Labour’s and the Conservatives’ manifestos: none so more than the reversal of blue badge restrictions - the issue which came up the most on the doorstep when I was campaigning across the city on behalf of Conservative candidates.

It is good to see the Conservative group’s new leader Cllr Chris Steward commit to working with the Labour group on this issue, just as I joined Rachael Maskell MP in an Adjournment Debate last month to show a cross-party united front for our campaign for city centre access.

I cannot reflect on local election results without paying tribute to Paul Doughty, who unfortunately missed out on re-election by 42 votes.

He has been a first-class representative for Strensall ward for twelve years and has done a stellar job as leader of the Conservative group for the last four.

He worked tirelessly for his ward and was always raising local issues with me ensuring I could better represent residents of Strensall, Earswick, Hopgrove and Stockton-on-the-Forest in Parliament.

He successfully fought to save Towthorpe tip, chaired the Health Scrutiny Committee since 2014, played his part in protecting Union Terrace car park, set up Strensall Youth Club with York City FC Foundation and, most recently, campaigned to protect GP services in Stockton-on-the-Forest.

He will be sadly missed on the City of York Council and by local residents. Thank you, Paul, for all that you have done!

This disappointment was tempered though by the return of three Conservative councillors, bucking the national trend.

As mentioned, Cllr Chris Steward is now the Conservative Group leader.

He brings a wealth of experience to the role, having previously been Leader of City of York Council and having helped redraft the local plan to remove inappropriate developments in favour of community-backed proposals.

Chris is joined by the newly-elected Cllr Michael Nicholls, representing Bishopthorpe and Acaster Malbis.

I have already worked closely with Michael to lobby First Bus regarding the Number 11 bus service and to campaign to keep GP services in the village. I look forward to carrying on these campaigns with him and working with him over the next four years.

Chris and Michael will be supported by Cllr Martin Rowley, who was re-elected with an increased vote share.

Martin has been a great advocate for the communities in Osbaldwick and Derwent ward these past four years as well as being an Armed Forces Advocate at City of York Council.

Together, the Conservative group will work on behalf of our city exercising their influence to campaign for the reversal of blue badge restrictions, better subsidies for bus services, an adopted Local Plan, lower council tax and much more.

York may have bucked the national trend, but it would be remiss of me to ignore it completely. Unfortunately, one thousand Conservative councillors were not returned and in the majority of cases local issues will have played no part in this.

The Prime Minister is not deaf to this reality and is more eager than ever to deliver on the priorities of the public, especially helping with rising costs.

Speaking to residents, it is clear he has their support but only if he can deliver on his promises. I have every confidence he will succeed, and I will work to support him.