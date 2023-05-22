North Yorkshire Police say the burglary happened on Cleveland Road, Scarborough between 10pm on March 10 and 3am the next day and resulted in a Honda CRF 250 off road trail bike in addition to a number of high value vehicle 'SnapOn' maintenance tools being stolen.

Two men have been arrested and remain under investigation.

Police are now appealing for information relating to the incident and would like to hear from anyone who has been offered either a trail bike or vehicle maintenance tools matching those mentioned.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email DC Pearce at James.Pearce1@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for James Pearce.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230044134