In January, York Crown Court heard how Laura Louise Plews, now 35, used Minster Vets’ payment system to divert funds which the practice was holding on clients’ behalf covertly into three bank accounts held by her.

By the time the practice’s financial boss realised what was going on, she had taken money 83 times, in amounts ranging from £30 to £2,000 each.

At an assets confiscation hearing, the Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, heard that she had benefited by £22,612 from her crimes and had nearly three times as much in assets.

He ordered her to repay all the money in three months or face seven months in jail in default.

That is separate to the sentence she was given for her crimes in January when she was made subject to a 12-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months on condition she did 100 hours’ unpaid work and does not commit any offences.

Plews, of The Croft, Sheriff Hutton, had pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation.

Plews was not in court for the assets confiscation hearing but her solicitor advocate Graham Parkin said she was aware of the figures and the penalty for her if she doesn’t pay.

The judge agreed that the money will be paid in compensation rather than go into Government funds.

Prosecuting, Ayman Khokhar told the court in January that Minster Vets had lost out financially because it had refunded the stolen money to the clients.

Plews had worked at the practice for 10 years and been promoted to head of her section.

Mr Khokhar said in January that Plews carried out the fraud at the Minster Vets’ branches in Salisbury Road, off Leeman Road and Willow Grove, New Earswick, between June 2020 and March 2022, when her crimes were discovered.

The practice offered customers the opportunity to make part payments for their pets’ treatment.

It would then claim the full amount on the customers’ pet insurance and when they received the full amount, they would refund the customer the part payment.

The money was held in the practice’s accounts on behalf of the customers.

Plews arranged for “refunds” to be paid into her bank account rather than to customers, said the prosecution barrister.

In early 2022, checks by the finance team of the practice management, VetPartners, uncovered Plews’ actions.

She had made 56 “refunds” totalling just over £18,500 to one bank account, the first of which appeared to have been a “genuine error”, said Mr Khokhar. She had then deliberately taken the rest.

She had also made 27 more "refunds" into two other bank accounts.

She had generally used old or dormant customer accounts for the fraudulent transfers, but she had also diverted 25 genuine transfers that should have gone to customers.