The library has benefited from a £450,000 improvement scheme, which has seen the building reconfigured to create a brighter, more attractive space.

A new IT area and community and exhibition space is among the highlights, alongside new shelving and furniture, device charging points, redecoration and carpeting.

The children’s area has been relocated to the front of the building into a larger, brighter area with better facilities for children and families. Funding was also set aside for a range of new books.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for libraries, Cllr Simon Myers, was on hand to welcome customers along with staff and volunteers.

“It’s great to welcome loyal customers back into the library and see their reaction to the much-needed improvements,” said Cllr Myers. “We have delivered on the designs, which were based on the suggestions of local people and partner organisations.

“We are incredibly grateful to receive the funding needed to carry out the works, alongside the money invested by the council. Our libraries are valued by residents, so we want to make sure they serve the ever-changing needs of the community.

“I hope news of the improvements encourage new visitors through the doors. We can’t wait to restart the popular events and make use of the vibrant space.”

The library will return to hosting its popular weekly events. These include events and activities for under-fives with story times at 11am on Mondays, rhyme times at 11am on Wednesdays, and stay and play at 11am on Fridays.

On Wednesdays, the Knit and Natter club will meet from 2pm to 4pm, and the Stitch Club from 4pm to 6pm. A breastfeeding clinic will be held on Fridays from 9.30am to 11am and Saturday socials will restart from 10am to 2pm with games, Lego and the chance to chat.

To celebrate the reopening, artist Liz Million will host a seaside cartoon creation session from 10.30am to 12noon and 1pm to 2.30pm on Tuesday, May 30. Tickets are free and can be picked up from the library or at the links on the Scarborough Library Facebook page.

To carry out the latest improvements, the library secured £200,000 from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sports/Arts Council England Libraries Improvement Fund.

This, backed by a further £250,000 investment from the former North Yorkshire County Council, funded the reconfiguration of the ground floor to create a brighter, more attractive space.