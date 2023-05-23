He spoke out after The Press revealed that York Central MP Rachael Maskell had described the state of mental health services in York as being 'in crisis' during Prime Minister's questions last week.

The man, who wanted to be known only as Marcus, said his bi-polar disorder went undiagnosed and then misdiagnosed for at least three decades.

It had a shattering impact on his life, he said.

"I got to a point where I was at the lowest I'd ever been, at significant risk of harming myself," he said.

He did in fact try to take his own life. "I survived, obviously - but I was really, really ill."

He said he knew from experience that it was vital that patients who were struggling needed to be able to access support when they needed it. "It can be the difference between life and death."

Last week Ms Maskell told The Press that she had dealt with three separate cases recently in which desperate patients at 'significant risk' of harming themselves or others had contacted the local mental health crisis team pleading for help, and had got no response.

The MP said she had also dealt with the case of a child who had not got the support they needed.

The Tees Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust, which provides mental health care in York, said it was 'sorry if there are people who are unhappy with the care they received from us' - but insisted it was introducing new initiatives.

READ MORE

- York mental health services 'in crisis' - questions asked in Commons

- The 5 signs that someone you love may be struggling with mental health

Marcus said he was eventually diagnosed after his family GP recognised that his condition must be bipolar disorder - which his own mother had suffered from.

Because of his background - he served in the armed forces for 11 years in the 1980s and 1990s - he was prioritised for treatment, Marcus says.

He also got support for Health4Heroes, who he says were 'brilliant'.

But even so, he says, because of the 'infrequent' nature of mental health support on the NHS, there were times when he was left without support for 'months at a time'.

He was diagnosed seven years ago. Today, after a spell in in-patient care and a regime of drugs to bring his condition under control, he says he is feeling better than he has ever done.

He was strongly motivated to get better, he said, because he was the sole carer for his daughter, who was seven when he was diagnosed.

"Now I feel that I'm the strongest I've ever been," he said.

But he said there are huge problems with mental health services on the NHS.

It takes too long to get diagnosed, he said - and there can also be long gaps between diagnosis and treatment.

It is vital that patients who are struggling need to be able to access support when they need it, he says.

"It can be the difference between life and death."

It is also important that patients are given enough time with therapists and psychiatrists so that a proper, tailored programme of care and medication can be provided for them, rather than them being treated as 'sausages in a factory'.

But at the moment, he said, NHS resources are simply stretched too thin.

He is pleased that York MP Ms Maskell has raised the issue - but isn't optimistic.

"We have a huge gap to fill to be able to have accessible support in place," he said. "Resource and financial support are at an absolute minimum. We will need a minor miracle to fully address this issue."

If you are finding life difficult, you can contact Samaritans free on 116 123 -day or night, 365 days a year.

'I tried to hide my condition'

Marcus says his battle with mental ill-health began in his teens.

He would suffer from huge mood swings - from 'incredible highs', where he was full of energy and bravado, to incredible lows. Often, there would be just a few hours in between.

He 'coped' by trying to hide his condition, from himself and others.

He joined the armed forces, but found it very difficult to open up about his problems in such an environment.

Eventually, after 11 years, he left the forces, and got work in York.

But his condition continued to ruin his life. It devastated relationships, and left him feeling so low that at one point he tried to take his own life.

Eventually, after three decades of struggling with the condition, he was diagnosed.

Now, following treatment, he says he feels the 'strongest I have ever been'.

But Marcus says there is a huge problem of adolescent mental health.

It is caused partly by the after-effect of lockdowns during the pandemic, and also partly because there is much greater awareness in society today about mental health issues, he said.

"Because of that, people are coming forward and saying 'I need help' - but the help is not there!"

Despite this, he has one message for anybody who is struggling with their mental health.

"Do not be scared to come forward," he said. "Talk to somebody, anybody - a doctor, a professional, your employer - and say you need help."