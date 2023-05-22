North Yorkshire Police say the crash happened on the road next to York Sports Village at the University of York just before 6am on Monday, May 15.

A police spokesman said: "The incident involved a bike being ridden by a woman in her twenties near to the Sports Village coming into contact with a dark-coloured car.

"We believe the car continued on towards the university campus.

"The cyclist suffered several minor injuries.

"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, officers are appealing for information about the vehicle involved, which did not stop following the collision."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email Leanne.Anderson@northyorkshire.police.uk You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Leanne Anderson.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230087102.