The live debate is to be held at The Education Exchange, in Knottingley, near Wakefield, on June 13 and will see pupils from across Yorkshire come together to debate the topic.

More than 160 children from nine Star Multi Academy Trust primary schools are to take part.

Among them are pupils from schools across the Selby district.

They include, Appleton Roebuck Primary School, which have put forward the computer as the best invention; Brayton Church of England VC Primary School, who think its soap; South Milford Primary School, who have gone for the space rocket; and Monk Fryston Church Of England Primary School, who have opted for electricity.

The project will form part of the Great Science Share, an award-winning campaign that invites five to 14-year-olds to share their own scientific questions and investigations, in a bid to raise the profile of science in schools and communities - and to be inspired into science and engineering.

Ian Yapp, CEO of Star Multi Academy Trust, said: “This is a fantastic initiative that really brings learning to life.”