North Yorkshire Police has reported that a quad bike was stolen from a trailer which was parked next to Acomb Working Men's Club on Saturday, May 20, at 1.20am.

The bike has been described as a black and green Honda X Track, with two yellow spray tanks on a bag with a number of hoses.

The seat is black and covered in gaffer tape.

Officers have also warned the public that there are pesticide cartons attached to the bike, which could be dangerous.

If you see the stolen quad bike, or know where it is, please email neel.seth@northyorkshire.police.uk.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Neel Seth

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230090561