Outwood Academy Easingwold Equestrian Team want to attend the National Schools Equestrian Association (NSEA) National Finals at Hickstead, which runs from Saturday, May 27 until Monday (May 29).

The Team have had a fantastic winter and our senior team of Alice Spivey, 17; Daisy Lumley, 18; Sophie Gittus, 16 and 15-year-old Holly Middlemiss have qualified for the prestigious NSEA three day show at Hickstead in West Sussex in the May half term.

Alice Spivey (Image: Karen Spivey)

The team has qualified for three finals over the four days: Arena Eventing 90cm, Arena Eventing 100cm and Show Jumping 100cm.

Team manager Karen Spivey said: "We have worked hard to minimise costs and we plan to travel two trailers with two towing vehicles, with each vehicle able to carry two horses, two riders (students) and two mums. Each rider will have entry fees for all of the classes and each horse will need stabling at Hickstead for the four nights duration. The total cost for each rider is estimated at £475 per student, totalling £1,900 for the team.

"We believe that the girls are fantastic ambassadors for both Outwood Academy Easingwold and our local community, and role models for other young people.

"The team has already received some great local press coverage in the Easingwold Advertiser and we can expect further positive coverage in May. We will ensure the business name of any generous sponsors are mentioned in any publicity. Any contribution would be very gratefully accepted.

"As an example, a donation of £55 would cover one night’s stabling for one pony, a £40 donation would cover an entry fee for one rider in one class, whilst a £110 donation would cover the entry fees for all 3 classes, for one rider. Any contribution no matter how small would help the team on their way to Hickstead.

"We are incredibly lucky that we already have the support of a number of local businesses who have in the past supported us in the provision of equipment, and if you are in fact a business that has helped support us in the past, then our sincere and ongoing thanks for your support.

"Please could we ask that if you think that you might like to help and to get involved in helping the team get to Hickstead, that you contact me: k.spivey@easingwold.outwood.com or on 01347 821451 for more information."

The team: Alice, Daisy, Sophie and Holly (Image: Karen Spivey)