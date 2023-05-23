Pre-pandemic this literally was seeing patients. Since COVID, all doctors have had to adapt to restrictions, meaning consultations now are a mixture of face to face, video, and telephone calls.

While this has certainly been challenging, this one-to-one doctor patient interaction is the hallmark of our profession.

As GPs we are uniquely placed to see patients through several ailments, often building up an enduring and positive relationship with individuals, families and indeed communities.

Central to this is the 10-minute consultation, which often exceeds this to the margin needed to get to the required end point.

I would like to share what I feel makes a good consultation - that being one where both doctor and patient come away from the experience content and understanding the next steps going forward.

When you attend your GP surgery, unless they have called you in, it helps to have a clear opening line.

We know that it may often seem daunting to see the doctor, but if you can explain your symptoms briefly then the consultation will get off to a good start.

Be realistic about the number of problems that can be dealt with in one consultation. While it can be difficult to get a GP appointment, storing up multiple problems is not ideal. You may be sitting on something that needs to be addressed sooner rather than later. It may also mean that there is not the time to give all your problems the attention they need.

Please be polite and courteous and it will be rewarded. Though most medical facilities advise a zero-tolerance policy, it is not unusual for both administrative staff and clinicians to experience verbal abuse. Occasionally this escalates to physical violence.

This is never all right, irrespective of how serious your illness is. It is surprising and disturbing that most patient abuse is experienced by those working in General Practice and Accident & Emergency settings.

If your doctor asks you what you are worried about, this is not them being flippant. Nor is it a suggestion that they do not know what is going on. It is now more than ever, common for patients to have researched their symptoms online, yet arrived at a conclusion that does not marry up with the actual diagnosis. If your GP is aware of your fears, they can explore these with you fully.

Although certain media campaigns have suggested that you cannot show your emotions in front of a doctor, this is not true.

GPs - and indeed all doctors - are human beings too. They are far removed from those actors wearing white coats and stiff collars portrayed in films of the 1950s.

When they ask you how this is affecting you, they genuinely want to know if you are coping and have enough support around you.

If your GP checks your understanding, please do not say 'yes' if you really mean 'no'. He or she will be more than happy to explain it again, perhaps from a slightly different angle.

Similarly, if you do not like the idea of a plan or suggested treatment, speak up. The days of paternalistic medicine, where the doctor told and the patient did, are dead. We are now in an era where doctors and patients cooperate to achieve the best outcome.

However, if a GP suggests that you do not need a particular treatment, please take this on board. Antibiotic resistance is a growing problem. It is the bugs that become resistant, not the individual. They still become ill.

Bringing a friend or loved one to a consultation is perfectly acceptable and indeed may help.

They often remember certain things that you wish to say but forget in the moment.

However, lots of family members can be distracting for both you and the doctor. Many consulting rooms are not designed to accommodate multiple bodies, and several voices can often steer the consultation off road.

Finally, please try to attend on time. While certain factors cannot be accounted for, there is an expectation for GPs to run on time in a very busy day. If you are late, acknowledging this with a simple sorry will go a long way.

In conclusion, is heart-warming to note that GPs are one of the most respected professions, and that many patients really do hold us in their hearts, as we do them and their families.

Dr Zak Uddin, General Practitioner