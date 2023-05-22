North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage and information about the crash, which happened on the B1222 between Cawood and Stillingfleet at around 3.13pm on Saturday (May 20).

A force spokesperson said a grey Jaguar and a BMW motorcycle were involved in the crash.

The car was travelling towards Stillingfleet and the rider was travelling in the opposite direction.

Following the crash, the spokesperson said the driver of the car, a passenger, and the motorcycle rider were all taken to hospital.

The stretch of road was closed for two hours whilst officers investigated the scene and cleared the road.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses to the crash or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicles prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.

In particular, officers are appealing for anybody who may have dashcam footage of, or around the time, of the incident.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to email: thomas.longhorn@northyorkshire.police.uk or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Thomas Longhorn.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

When passing information, quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230090810.