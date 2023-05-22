Emergency services including the Yorkshire Air Ambulance were called to the incident involving a car and train on the level crossing near Newbridge at just after 2pm.

The woman, who was driving the car, was taken to hospital via air ambulance, suffering multiple injuries following the crash near Newbridge.

A spokesperson for NYMR said her famiy had been in touch to thank them for their response to the incident.

The family said: "We want to thank the team at the NYMR and the bystanders who helped at the scene yesterday – we have no idea who they were or where they were from so can’t thank them directly, but we are truly grateful for your help. We’d also like to thank the people for their compassion and kind comments on social media."

An investigation has now been launched into the incident.

The spokesperson for NYMR said: "We can confirm that there was a collision at around 2pm on Sunday 21st May. A moving vehicle struck a generator wagon on the rear of the train at a Power Operated Gate Opener Crossing (POGO crossing) at Newbridge.

"No NYMR passengers or crew injuries have been reported."

"The heritage railway is doing everything it can to fully cooperate, taking every precaution to ensure the safety of both staff and passengers, which is always our priority.

"As with all such accidents, it is currently being investigated by the RAIB (Rail Accident Investigation Board)."

The spokesperson added that services had resumed at 4pm.