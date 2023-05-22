During the visit, the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, visited the Anglican Centre and the Holy See.

Today (May 22), Archbishop Stephen, accompanied by his wife Rebecca and chaplain The Reverend Dr Jenny Wright, also shared an audience with Pope Francis.

His official visit includes meetings with different departments of the Vatican.

On Wednesday (May 24), there will be an event where Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, Pro-Prefect for the Section of Evangelization of Dicastery for Evangelization, will be in conversation with Archbishop at a conference entitled ‘The Ecumenical Impact on Evangelization’, which will be live streamed from the Anglican Centre.

Archbishop Stephen Cottrell said: “Coming to Rome and meeting with sisters and brothers from within the Roman Catholic Church has been so encouraging.

“My prayer is that Christians of all denominations can work together more and be united in our desire to follow the prompting of the Holy Spirit as we look to share the love of God as seen in Jesus with the many in our world who long for hope and meaning in their lives.”

While in Rome, Archbishop Stephen is sharing daily video updates via: www.archbishopofyork.org