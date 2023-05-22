North Yorkshire Police say the attack happened in Scarborough on part of the cinder track between St Leonard's Crescent and Northstead School just after 4pm on Tuesday (May 16).

A police spokesman said: "The incident involved a woman in her fifties and two boys aged 12-14 years who were riding an electric scooter.

"The woman was hit on the back of her head, which left her shocked and upset."

Officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

They would like to hear from anyone who was walking on the cinder track at the time of the incident who may have witnessed the incident or have information that could assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email holly.marshall@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Holly Marshall.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230087764.