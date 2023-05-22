Telecommunications company Arqiva, which owns and operates the mast, has confirmed that as of 5am this morning (May 22) the new Bilsdale mast began transmitting TV services to the region.

The previous mast unexpectedly burst into flames on August 10, 2021, leaving hundreds of thousands without TV or radio signals.

After the fire temporary masts and relay stations, positioned across the North East and North Yorkshire, provided TV services to the vast majority of viewers and listeners.

But now, Arqiva has said most viewers should notice “very little disruption, if any”, as the new mast uses the same channels and frequencies as the 80 metres tall tower that was previously providing signals.

Those who experience disruption, or a loss of services, are first asked to perform a retune and to call the helpline on 0800 121 4828 if any problem persists.

Shuja Khan, chief executive at Arqiva, said “This is a significant moment in the restoration of services from the new Bilsdale mast, and a real testament to the hard work and tenacity of everyone involved in the project.

“Most people will now be receiving TV signals from the new mast, as it is in the same place as the old one.

“I’m pleased that we have been able to switch it on today but our work is not finished.

“While our first priority has been returning the main TV channels, additional services such as radio and mobile phone coverage, will follow in the coming weeks and months, so the hard work on site continues.”

North Yorkshire Council’s leader, Cllr Carl Les, said: “The fire at the Bilsdale mast affected so many people and it has been an extremely challenging job to introduce the replacement transmitter.

North Yorkshire Council’s leader, Cllr Carl Les (Image: Newsquest)

“We have remained in close contact with Arqiva since the fire to ensure that we have kept our residents updated and reflected their concerns.

“The remote location of the mast has meant it has been a huge task to bring in the replacement transmitter, especially in often challenging weather conditions.

“I have been extremely impressed by the professionalism and ingenuity that has been displayed to ensure that the project has been completed as soon as it has, ensuring coverage for hundreds of thousands of homes across the North of England.”

A spokesperson for Arqiva said that a small number of households may temporarily lose high definition (HD) services for a few weeks until additional antennae are installed, however all HD channels can be watched in standard definition in the interim.

North Yorkshire Councillor and North York Moors National Park Authority Member George Jabbour said: “Many residents within the Helmsley and Sinnington division which I represent have been affected by the disruption to services following the fire that damaged the original Bilsdale mast on the North York Moors.

Cllr George Jabbour (Image: George Jabbour)

“While it has taken a long time to get to where we are now, we appreciate the level of investment that has been made to minimise the interruption and to restore services, including building a temporary mast.

“We are hoping that the restoration of services, including radio and mobile phone, will go smoothly and as planned.”